Snake knocks out power to thousands of Spiders at the University of Richmond

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — Power is being restored at the University of Richmond on Monday after a snake short-circuited a critical piece of campus electrical equipment on Sunday.

The university canceled classes on Monday as a result of the outage and expect to resume classes on Tuesday.

“We have brought in several large generators, and power has been restored to almost all residence halls — all of which are expected to be back online by this evening,” a university spokesperson wrote in a Monday evening email to the Spider community. “We are now focusing on restoring power to the impacted academic buildings. By deploying several large generators to buildings with high numbers of classes scheduled for tomorrow and relocating classes to other buildings, we expect that most scheduled classes will be held in person tomorrow, Tuesday, April 22.”

A university spokesperson said a snake entered “a central piece of equipment that safely delivers electrical power to our campus” through a small opening and short-circuited the system.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.