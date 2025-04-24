Russia launches deadly strikes on Ukraine’s capital as Trump accuses Zelensky of harming peace talks

By Todd Symons, CNN

(CNN) — Russia launched a wave of deadly attacks against Kyiv early Thursday, hours after US President Donald Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart of harming peace talks in a fresh tirade against Volodymyr Zelensky.

Drone and missile attacks hit 13 locations across the Ukrainian capital, killing at least nine people and wounding more than 70 others, according to Ukraine’s emergency services.

CNN producers in Kyiv heard air raid sirens blasting across the city for around six hours in the early hours of Thursday morning. Images provided by the emergency services showed buildings engulfed in flames at some of the sites struck in the attacks.

Engineers, rescue workers and recovery dogs are searching for people believed to be trapped under the rubble of a home destroyed by the strikes in the Sviatoshyn district, said Ukraine’s interior minister, Ihor Klymenko.

“There is information about two children who still cannot be found at the scene,” said Klymenko, adding the situation was “tragic.”

The city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko earlier urged people to take shelter. The Kyiv city military administration has since broadcast an all-clear message.

At least 42 people were taken to hospital, including six children, according to Ukraine’s emergency services.

Klymenko said eight regions of the country were targeted in what he called “a massive combined Russian attack” that hit Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia.

The attacks hit after Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky became involved in a new public spat, specifically over the future of Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

As part of its mission to seal a peace deal to end the three-year war, the US administration has proposed recognizing Russian control of Crimea, officials familiar with the details have told CNN.

Any move to recognize Russia’s control of Crimea would reverse a decade of US policy and could upset the widely held post-World War Two consensus that international borders should not be changed by force.

Zelensky has repeatedly said Ukraine would not accept that, saying it would go against the country’s constitution.

On Wednesday, Trump said Zelensky’s position was “very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia.”

“It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about!” he posted on Truth Social.

Trump made the comments hours after Vice President JD Vance threatened to abandon negotiations, telling reporters during a visit to India that a “very explicit proposal” had been put to both Russia and Ukraine and that it was “time for them to either say yes or for the US to walk away.”

Earlier, talks between Ukraine, the US, Britain, France and Germany aimed at furthering work towards a ceasefire were downgraded to take place among officials, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio withdrew.

“Emotions have run high today,” Zelensky said on X Wednesday as the day’s developments threw fresh uncertainty over the diplomatic efforts to end the war.

The Trump administration’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Moscow on Friday for discussions with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

CNN’s Victoria Butenko, Svitlana Vlasova, Rob Picheta and Kylie Atwood contributed reporting