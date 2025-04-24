Live and dead roaches found during health inspection at Colorado Springs restaurant

LOW SCORES

Tying a Restaurant Roundup record set just a week earlier, the Pho Express #1 at Powers and Barnes racked up 18 violations during its health inspection on April 17.

Among them:

-There was no Certified Food Protection Manager on duty

-There were several types of handwashing violations, including a worker touching raw beef before washing her hands, as well as a lack of paper towels at the handwashing sink

-The inspector found the staff was not sanitizing food contact surfaces or utensils every four hours

-There were both live and dead roaches found during the inspection

When asked about the roaches, the owner claimed the bugs actually come from boxes of supplies that are delivered.

“We cannot get rid of that problem, but we actually clean that up on a daily basis. And then we have monthly with a (pest control) company, certified company, coming in and spraying and putting all the traps in there,” said Duy Nguyen.

The inspection report noted that the restaurant did provide proof of pest control treatment on April 3.

Nguyen also questioned whether some of the health code regulations are excessive or unnecessary.

In response to the violation related to sanitizing food surfaces, he suggested that the use of chemicals might be less safe than simple washing.

“Would you rather sanitize your pots and bowls by boiling or sanitize using bleach and other chemicals?” he wrote in an email to KRDO13.

That email also went through the other violations line by line to explain what the restaurant has done to correct them, including retraining staff, relocating items that were stored in the wrong location, properly labeling toxic chemicals, and certifying two staff members as food protection managers.

Pho Express #1 is still awaiting its re-inspection.

Another restaurant just down the road also failed its health inspection, the Hotpot Story at 5660 Barnes, with 13 violations.

There, the inspector found:

-Employee drinks, crackers, and other food were stored in food prep areas, in storage areas, and in the cooler

-Workers wearing gloves were seen touching their phones, their clothing, and their faces without putting on a new pair afterward

-Cardboard was being used as a liner on shelves and on the floor

The restaurant was closed when KRDO13 stopped by, and a voicemail message was not returned.

Hotpot Story has yet to be re-inspected.

Finally, the Western Omelette #2 in Fountain didn't pass its inspection, although with only 9 violations.

Among the problems noted here:

- One of the workers grabbed tortilla shells with their bare hands

-Potatoes and chili were found at improper temperatures

-The sanitizer concentration was much too strong, potentially leaving traces of dangerous chemicals on items around the kitchen

A manager wasn't available when KRDO13 stopped by, and no one has returned a request for comment.

Western Omelette #2 is also awaiting its re-inspection.

TOP SCORES

Two restaurants scored just one violation during their most recent health inspections:

-Papa John's – 1779 Lake Woodmoor Drive (Monument)

-Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory – 1605 Briargate Parkway

There were also several restaurants that earned a perfect score:

-Burger King – 1364 Interquest

-Papa Murphy's - 6888 Centennial

-Coffee Cup Cafe - 251 Front St (Monument)

“A lot of people confuse us as just a coffee shop,” says Ben Hibbard, owner of the Coffee Cup Cafe.

Yes, the longtime staple on the west side of Monument does serve coffee, but it is a full restaurant serving breakfast and lunch.

“We’re not a greasy dive or a rusty spoon, we’re a fine rustic eating establishment,” says Hibbard with a smile.

Today, he and his wife, Eden, own the business.

However, Ben's time in this kitchen actually began when he was just a kid.

“I started washing dishes here when I was 13 years old. I got a worker's permit from my counselor at school, and got my first job here, so it's been a long ride,” he explains.

Some of the Coffee Cup Cafe’s signature dishes include the homemade green chile, as well as the thick hamburgers.

The perfect showing on the health inspection has become an additional source of pride.

“This score is just a huge sign of my staff buying into our goals, and where we've set that bar,” says Hibbard, “It makes me super proud to be able to see that with my staff that they can come together and that cohesiveness.”

May 1 marks 10 years since Ben and Eden took over the cafe.

Keep an eye out for the KRDO13 Restaurant Roundup awards at your favorite restaurants to know the kitchen is clean.

Click here for the full list of recent inspections by the El Paso County health department.