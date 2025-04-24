Colorado Springs police investigating after juvenile found with life-threatening gunshot wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say they're investigating after finding a minor with a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound in eastern Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 8:22 p.m. on April 23, police received a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Copper Springs View, just east of Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they discovered a boy with a gunshot wound on his right hip.

According to police ,the minor was uncooperative with police and wouldn't answer questions. He was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury. According to the latest update from CSPD, he is in critical condition.

CSPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing. At the time of publication, no suspect has been identified.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.