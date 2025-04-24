Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend, assaulting her in home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A man is in custody after stalking his ex-girlfriend before breaking into her home and assaulting her, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says.

On April 24 at around 12:22 a.m., CSPD received a call reporting a home invasion in the 400 block of St-Vrain Place, just south of Uintah Street in the Old Colorado City area.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a woman who said her ex-boyfriend had broken into her residence and assaulted her before running away.

Officers canvassed the area and, with help from the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) and the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), eventually located the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Robert King.

CSPD said through an early investigation, they learned that King had been stalking his ex-girlfriend prior to the home invasion and assault.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries during the assault, police say.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.



