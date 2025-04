Details about the crash are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

The crash is at mile point 114, located east of Glenwood Springs, CDOT said.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says I-70 eastbound is completely closed due to a crash involving a cattle trailer.

