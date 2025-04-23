Open house scheduled to discuss potential impacts of proposed Buc-ee’s in Palmer Lake

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KRDO) – An informational open house is scheduled to give Palmer Lake and Tri-Lakes residents an opportunity to discuss the potential impacts of a proposed Buc-ee's development in the area.

Developers are eyeing an area off County Line Road and I-25 for the massive travel stop. If plans move forward, it would be just the second Buc-ee’s location in Colorado after the first was opened in Johnstown early last year.

The open house, set for Thursday, April 24, will be hosted by Tri-Lakes Preservation, Inc. (TPI). The group says its mission is "preventing unreasonable commercial development in the Tri-lakes area in order to preserve our natural resources for our community and our future."

The meeting will be held in the Palmer Lake Elementary School cafeteria from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. TPI described the open house as a "casual" environment where residents will be able to "ask questions and receive straightforward answers."

According to TPI, there will be information tables staffed by "subject matter experts" that will cover topics such as local impacts to water, traffic, finance and the environment.

Admission is free and open to the public, and complimentary food and drinks from Palmer Lake and Tri-Lake area businesses will also be available at the meeting.