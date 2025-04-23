‘Mental abuse’: Complaint details teens’ allegations of sexual misconduct against high school teacher

By Adam Rife

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A teacher at Rufus King High School is facing criminal charges after investigators say she had inappropriate contact with several students on the basketball team over the course of several months.

Erica Allemang-Reinke, 40, is charged with four counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer.

The victims are four teen boys. Three were 17 years old when the inappropriate behavior started, one was 16.

The attorney representing them and their families said Allemang-Reinke groomed them and preyed on them.

Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr told us, “They are suffering. There are a lot of psychological issues.”

According to a criminal complaint, the incidents involving Allemang-Reinke — known as “Mrs. A” — occurred between September 2024 and April 2025.

Last week, several students told the Rufus King school resource officer that Allemang-Reinke had been inappropriately contacting them since the beginning of the school year.

The complaint says Allemang-Reinke had asked for the students’ phone numbers, GPS locations, would call and FaceTime them at “random times,” bought them gifts and gave them money.

One victim told investigators Allemang-Reinke didn’t abuse them physically but by “mentally overpowering” their brains and “manipulating situations.”

Another victim, according to the complaint, said Allemang-Reinke had made them uncomfortable by giving “countless long hugs” that were forced. That victim also told investigators he observed Alleman-Reinke allow students to smoke in her classroom and used the situation as leverage by not telling other teachers.

Each was preyed on individually.

LaMarr said, “None of the young boys knew that the others were having similar encounters. So these were all isolated incidents.”

Rufus King principal Doreen Badillo sent a letter to school families last week, acknowledging the allegations and the investigation.

Without naming her, Badillo said Allemang-Reinke was “not currently working in our building pending a full investigation.”

We went to Allemang-Reinke’s home Tuesday, hoping to ask her about the allegations. No one answered the door.

A short time later, Milwaukee police confirmed she was arrested Monday and is in their custody.

LaMarr thinks the school’s initial response was adequate, but he wants to be sure checks and balances are in place for faculty.

He says now the victims need therapy to cope with what they’ve been through “to be able to thrive, and to be able to get beyond the harm and injuries that have resulted from this tragic situation.”

LaMarr told us several people have reached out to him since the news broke, sharing additional information.

He said he’s leaving open the possibility of there being other victims.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.