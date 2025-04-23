CSPD seeks local teen artist to create mural at their specialized enforcement division building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for an artist to create a mural inside their specialized enforcement division building. They're holding the contest for local Colorado Springs high school students.

The contest runs from April 1st to May 1st. May 1st is the last day you can officially enter the contest. After that, Chief of police Adrian Vasquez will pick the winner.

According to contest rules, once a winning design is chosen, the winner will be contacted to coordinate the creation of the mural over the summer. All supplies needed for the creation of the mural will be provided by the police department. Springs police say submissions should include a title of the design, a brief description, and a sketch or digital rendering of your mural. The design should fit on a wall-sized 18 ft, 7.5 in. wide x 7 ft, 8 in. tall.

As for who can enter: The rules state participants have to be 14 to 18, they have to either live in the city or attend a school in Colorado Springs, and they do need a parent or guardian's permission. However, students are able to work with up to three teammates to enter the contest.

Once completed the work and have met all the requirements, you can submit your final work here.