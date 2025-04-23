Chemical leak contained after valve malfunction on barge at Targa Resources dock

By KTRK Web Staff

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) — The Targa Resources dock on the Houston Ship Channel has reopened after a chemical leak was reported on Tuesday.

Targa Resources said that a valve malfunction happened at one of its facilities at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday at 12510 American Petroleum Road.

“At this time, activity may be noticeable to the community,” the energy infrastructure corporation said during the chemical leak. “We are coordinating with local officials and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

According to the Harris County Office of Emergency Services, the chemical was identified as butadiene.

In an update, the vapor released stopped at about 10 p.m., and the Coast Guard reopened the ship channel at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said there was no threat to the community, no shelter-in-place order, and no reported injuries.

