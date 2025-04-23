Animal Humane Society rescues 200+ pets from poor living conditions in 72-hour span

By Ubah Ali

Minnesota (WCCO) — A massive rescue spanning four counties within 72 hours left the Animal Humane Society stretched thin.

On average, Graham Brayshaw, the Animal Humane Society’s chief medical officer, says his team responds to an average of one case a month.

Two weeks ago, the shelter took in more than 200 animals living in concerning conditions, including more than five dozen birds.

In North St. Paul, at one property, there were 80 cats and one dog taken.

In Pine County, more than 50 pigeons, 57 chicks, five rabbits and two cats were taken from one property.

This massive operation also came with quite the surprise and logistical challenge.

“We had pigeons we needed to isolate,” Brayshaw said.

All the pigeons had to be quarantined because of the potential of bird flu exposure.

“Pigeons can carry it (avian influenza) like any bird can, and flu can cross species barriers,” Brayshaw said. “So, we were concerned about our cats.”

The good news: bird flu is not spreading and the pigeons are fine.

Fifty-nine of the 200-plus animals have found new homes so far.

The Animal Humane Society is asking for the public’s help with donations, volunteering or even adopting to free up some space.

The shelter says all four cases were a mix of custodial releases and a warrant being served to seize the animals.

WCCO has reached out to authorities regarding any charging decisions.

