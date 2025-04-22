Suspect fatally stabs sleeping grandfather unprovoked, police say

By KTNV News Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide in the 10700 block of Wildhurst Street in the south valley on Monday night.

Metro said around 6:30 p.m., a 911 caller said his nephew had just stabbed his father. Metro later describe the relationship between the suspect and victim as grandson and grandfather. Officers responded and found the suspect — identified as 28-year-old Jourdan Nepo — inside the garage where they said they took him into custody without incident.

Officers entered the house and found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Metro said their officers rendered aid until medical responded and took the victim to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Metro Homicide detectives are now investigating the case. They said the preliminary details on their investigation claim the grandson was acting strangely inside his grandparents’ bedroom, which was occupied by the grandmother at the time.

Metro said the grandson left the bedroom to go downstairs and was followed by his grandmother. Metro said the suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed his grandfather, who was sleeping on the couch, unprovoked. Metro said the grandmother screamed, causing the suspect to drop the knife and flee into the garage.

Metro said there were two juveniles in the house as well, but they did not observe anything.

This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public, according to Metro, but they encourage anyone who may be suffering from domestic violence or mental health issues to reach out to public resources for help.

