Shelter-in-place order lifted in Roseville after industrial building fire

By Paula Wethington, Joseph Buczek

ROSEVILLE, Michigan (WWJ) — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for people near an industrial building fire in Roseville, Michigan.

The order was in place for nearly two hours, being issued shortly before noon Tuesday and being lifted around 1:40 p.m.

The Macomb County Emergency Management, working with the Roseville Fire Department, issued the emergency notice using the local alert system and social media to get the announcement out.

The first responders on scene included emergency crews from Roseville, Eastpointe, Warren, St. Clair Shores, Clinton Township, Fraser and Mt. Clemens fire departments.

Macomb County officials said in their follow-up statement that air quality testing has indicated that it is no longer necessary to shelter in place.

Crews have not yet determined the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Statement from RCO Engineering

The accidental industrial fire occurred at an RCO Engineering plant.

RCO Engineering issued a statement at 2:30 p.m., thanking the efforts of the first responders and stating that there were no injuries. All employees are safe and accounted for.

“We want to reassure our partners and stakeholders that there is no impact to the rest of the RCO Engineering business operations or to our customers. RCO Engineering remains operational, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and service,” the statement said. “An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. Safety remains our top priority, and we will take all necessary steps to prevent future occurrences.”

Some Roseville roads are closed as crews work to extinguish industrial fire

The area of 12 Mile Road remains closed between Hayes and Grosebeck.

Helicopter views show heavy smoke billowing from the site of the RCO Engineering industrial building, as fire trucks pour water on the blaze.

CBS News Detroit chief meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey says the smoke plume and particulates from the fire are strong enough for Doppler radar in White Lake to detect it as rainfall.

Macomb Community College’s South Campus is nearby. The school sent out a campus alert with the following message: “Shelter in place at South Campus due to nearby industrial fire and air quality concerns.”

Another nearby building is Roseville Middle School, where officials said they would keep students in classrooms and expected to dismiss at the usual time.

Roseville Earth Day event to be moved

The Earth Day event that was scheduled for Thursday at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Roseville will be relocated to Spindler Park in Eastpointe, according to a social media post from Roseville Public Library. The event will begin at 6 p.m., with story times and a seed craft.

“We hope to see you all out at Spindler Park for this beautiful day,” the library said.

