Russian artist reveals mystery Trump portrait he says was gifted by Putin to the US President

By Matthew Chance, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent, and Katharina Krebs, CNN

Moscow (CNN) — In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted Donald Trump a mystery portrait of the US President.

The painting was delivered by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, who, in an interview with podcast host Tucker Carlson, described it as “a beautiful portrait” by a “leading Russian artist.”

Trump, he added, was “clearly touched by it.”

But the portrait itself was not publicly revealed.

Now, the artist behind the Kremlin-commissioned artwork has given CNN an exclusive look at what he says is the portrait.

The painting, showing Trump raising his fist on stage after the failed assassination attempt at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally in July 2024, is the work of Nikas Safronov, one of Russia’s most famous artists.

“It was important to me to show the blood, the scar and his bravery during the attempt on his life. He didn’t break down or become afraid, but raised his arm to show he is one with America and will bring back what it deserves,” the artist told CNN in Moscow.

Safronov is no stranger to portraits of world leaders, having painted dozens of global figures including the late Pope Francis, India’s President Narendra Modi and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

For his Trump portrait, Safronov said, he was “visited by some people who said they want me to paint Trump as I see him.” He did not initially know who his “visitors” were, he added, explaining that as a prominent artist, “there are clients who do not go into details” – but he suspected it was the Kremlin.

“When I started the portrait, I realized this could bring our countries closer, and decided not to charge any money because I suspected what this painting was for,” the artist said.

Later though, he says, he was contacted by Putin himself, who told him the flattering Trump portrait was an important step in improving Russia’s relationship with the United States.

The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The portrait which Safronov showed CNN and says was gifted to Trump by Putin is similar to a painting that now hangs in the Grand Foyer of the White House, after an official portrait of former President Barack Obama was moved from the location.

The dramatic image of Trump raising his right fist, with blood splattered across his face, became an emblem of strength in his presidential campaign.

