Pageant coach remembers 13-year-old girl who tragically fell to her death in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo community is reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of 13-year-old Joeylin McDonald, a vibrant young girl remembered for her compassion, talent, and drive.

Last Friday, McDonald and several other teens were exploring the attic of the old Pueblo Catholic High School, now the Rocky Mountain SER building, when she slipped from a wooden beam and fell about 25 feet onto the floor below.

Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Her pageant coach, C.C. Woods described her as an old soul saying it was more so about what did off the stage, "She liked the pageant and she liked the dresses, whatever. But she couldn't hardly wait until after the pageant was over."

McDonald was actively involved in the Pueblo community, volunteering with programs like Destination Imagination, guiding tours at the Rosemount Museum, and participating in the UCCS Pre-Collegiate Program in Pueblo.

Woods last saw Joeylin just two days before the accident. “I told Joeylin, ‘I have some dresses for you,’ and she was so excited,” she said.

Joeylin had been preparing to walk in the upcoming Miss Pueblo County Scholarship Pageant, two weeks from now.

A photo of her will now be set in the foyer with a sash reading "Lifetime Spirit Queen".

The Rocky Mountain SER, where the incident happened, is a statewide nonprofit offering services like job assistance and food distribution. The building, including the food bank, is now closed until at least next Monday.