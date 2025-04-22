Nebraska community rallies to support plane crash victim’s son

By Alex McLoon

FREMONT, Nebraska (KETV) — Investigators are still piecing together what caused a plane to crash in the Platte River outside Fremont.

As the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are putting the events together, so are the loved ones of those involved.

plane crashDodge County deputies identify victims in small plane crash on Platte River Surrounded by banners and family friends, Dakota Amrein feels all the support in Fremont.

“It’s a lot to process. It doesn’t feel real yet,” Dakota said.

The high school athlete said one of his best memories of his dad happened on the ice when Randy Amrein, in the stands, blew up on the referee after a bad call.

He was always the life of the party and unafraid to stand up for his son.

“It was a great time. And after that game, it was just a core memory,” Dakota said.

After Dakota lost his mom years ago, the father and son were having dinner after work last weekend when Randy Amrein got the call from Jeff Bittinger inviting him to go flying with another friend, Daniel Williams of Kansas.

“My dad was sending me snaps on the plane. And the last snap was like 8:10. And his phone shut off at 8:11,” Dakota said.

Kelly Miller, a family friend, said: “Dakota’s a strong dude. His dad raised him to be very independent.”

Miller delivered the news of the crash to Dakota and then started the GoFundMe campaign to support Dakota’s future in sports. It has generated more than $30,000 and counting.

“I am blown away. My goal, honestly, was $5,000 just to get hockey tuition covered,” Miller said.

Since kindergarten, Miller’s twins and Dakota have played together, traveling to club games and even spending holidays and family vacations together.

“This community wants to take care of him,” Miller said.

Dakota and Randy Amrein had started a business together, R&D Construction.

Randy Amrein was an electrician and Dakota is interested in trades after high school.

“Got to step up to the plate,” Dakota said.

Dakota’s message to friends and family checking in on him is simply “thank you.”

