West Point Cadet Hojin Han from Colorado Springs named Goldwater Scholar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A West Point Cadet from Colorado Springs is now a Goldwater Scholar.

Cadet Hojin Han joins two other Cadets, Drew Howman and Jonathan Pinc, all of the Class of 2026, in being honored by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation.

The Barry Goldwater Scholarship Program, one of the oldest national scholarships in the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics in the United States, seeks to identify and support college sophomores and juniors who show exceptional promise of becoming the next generation of research leaders in these fields.

Cadet Han is a biology major from Colorado Springs. He attended Pine Creek High School before heading off to West Point in New York.

He currently serves as president of the West Point Pre-Medical Society and as the Forensics Team Lead on the West Point Cyber Team. Han conducts research on biophysical systems using simulation software on parallel supercomputers.

“I am very grateful for the support of my mentors, peers, and my family—they are the ones who enabled me to reach this point,” says Cadet Han. “I look forward to continuing my research with the opportunities provided by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship, and to applying these experiences in my future career as an Army officer.”

West Point has earned 18 Goldwater Scholarships since competing in 2018.