Study finds microplastics in human brains, link to dementia risk

4/14/25 (LAPost.com) — Microplastics have always been debated, but scientists have now found them in the human brain, according to new studies. They also found potential links between microplastics and dementia and other neurological disorders.

Researchers detected plastic particles in every brain sample they analyzed, with concentrations significantly higher than those in other major organs, like the liver and kidneys. This study revealed people diagnosed with dementia had up to 10 times more microplastics in their brain tissue compared to individuals without dementia.

The research published in Nature Medicine analyzed samples from postmortem human donors in the United States and found the brain harbored the highest concentration of microplastics among the organs tested. From 2016 to 2024, average microplastic levels in brain tissue increased dramatically — from 3345 µg/g to 4917 µg/g — signaling a steep rise in long-term exposure.

Researchers noted the buildup of microplastics was not associated with traditional demographic risk factors like age, sex, race, or cause of death. This means many people are likely being exposed to microplastics without knowing it.

Scientists say one of the most troubling aspects of the discovery is how microplastics cross the blood-brain barrier. Once inside, the particles may not just passively exist but actively disrupt cellular processes. Evidence from lab studies suggests these plastics can trigger inflammation and oxidative stress, which are known contributors to neurodegeneration.

Research shows microplastics in the brain may interfere with neurotransmitter function, which is crucial for mood regulation, memory, and overall cognitive health. With increasing exposure through food, water, and even the air we breathe, scientists say we’re only beginning to grasp the full extent of neurological risks posed by plastic pollution.

The study highlights the systemic nature of microplastic exposure. Along with brain tissue, significant plastic concentrations were found in organs like the liver, kidneys, and heart. This multi-organ distribution underscores the complexity of health challenges posed by long-term plastic exposure.

While the study doesn’t prove microplastics directly cause dementia, the connection itself is worrying enough that scientists want to dig deeper. Brain experts are especially concerned about how these tiny particles might affect memory and thinking, especially in those people who are already at risk for brain diseases.

Microplastics enter our bodies through contaminated food and water, inhalation of airborne particles, or even contact with certain textiles and packaging. In the U.S., studies have estimated the average adult consumes tens of thousands of microplastic particles annually.

Experts are urging people to take precautions by reducing their use of plastics. Simple actions such as avoiding microwaving food in plastic containers and refilling your bottle can take you a long way.

