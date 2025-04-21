Search and rescue underway in Oklahoma after mother and daughter swept away by floodwaters

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

LEONARD, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A search and rescue operation is underway near Leonard after authorities say a mother and her daughter were swept away by floodwaters over the weekend.

A tornado is responsible for at least one death after touching down in Spaulding on Saturday, April 20, 2025.Oklahoma tornado kills 1, destroys homes in Hughes County Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Bixby Fire Department officials received a report that a vehicle had been swept away in high waters about 4.5 miles east of Leonard in south Tulsa County.

Leonard is an unincorporated community in the southeastern corner of Tulsa County. The population according to the 2020 U.S. Census was 262.

The call prompted a mutual-aid response from numerous agencies from multiple counties.

Authorities confirmed that a 47-year-old woman and 7-year-old girl were inside an SUV on private property when the vehicle was swept away by floodwaters.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A father and child in the SUV were able to jump out of the floating vehicle and get to higher ground, according to the Bixby Fire Department. The mother and daughter, however, were swept away.

Drone teams and swift water rescue teams responded to the scene to help with the search. Bixby Fire Department officials said the terrain is rural and involves multiple flooded areas and the Arkansas River to the north.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, unified command paused rescue operations because of darkness and the rough terrain. Search and rescue operations were scheduled to restart at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.