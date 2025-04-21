‘My first instinct, call 911’: 12-year-old first to call first responders after Nebraska plane crash

By Pete Cuddihy

FREMONT, Nebraska (KETV) — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has identified the three people killed in a plane crash near Fremont. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday night near Hormel Park.

The victims have been identified as 48-year-old Randy Amrein, 50-year-old Jeff Bittinger, and 43-year-old Daniel Williams.

According to the Fremont Airport, the plane was flying without a transponder. The NTSB is currently examining the crash site and working to recover the aircraft from the Platte River, where it remains submerged.

Neighbors along Big Island Road, which borders the river, say loud noises on spring nights are not unusual, often mistaking them for airboats or cannons.

Many residents initially disregarded the sound of the crash. One neighbor said they thought it was just another loud boom and didn’t think much of it at first.

Twelve-year-old Paisley Fenner was the first to realize something was wrong. She stepped outside and immediately recognized it was an airplane, then instinctively called 911 — something she had never done before.

Other neighbors quickly sprang into action, loading up an airboat and doing their best to help. One said they were rounding up dogs, making sure everyone was safe, and trying to assist with the rescue efforts.

Don and Donna, who have lived in the community for over thirty years, said the neighbors always look out for each other.

“Any kind of disaster or anything that goes on out here, the neighbors are the first ones to help,” they said.

The community is still processing what happened.

One neighbor said, “Yesterday we were still in shock — trembling, crying, and shaking. Today, it still feels the same. We’re trying to fathom what happened.”

Another resident added, “I’ve seen plane crashes on the news, but I never thought it would happen in my backyard.”

The NTSB will provide a preliminary report within 30 days, which can be found by searching the NTSB Investigations Database using the number CEN25FA157. This report will contain information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation. The final report, which will detail the probable cause and any contributing factors, could take one to two years to complete.

