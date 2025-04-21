LA28 unveils updated Olympic venue plan

By Rebekah Ludman

4/15/25 (LAPost.com) — LA28 unveiled an updated venue plan Tuesday for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. Newly added venues include Dodger Stadium and switching beach volleyball to Long Beach.

The venue plan for most events was announced by LA28 after it was approved last week by the International Olympic Committee Executive Board.

“This plan brings the Games to all corners of our city like never before — from the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods as well as our hidden gems will be on full display for all to experience and enjoy,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “And as we come together to prepare, we will help small businesses, create local jobs and implement lasting environmental and transportation improvements that will leave a legacy in our city for generations to come.”

Rhythmic gymnastics and badminton are set to take place at USC’s Galen Center. Baseball will return to Dodger Stadium while preliminary boxing matches will be held at Peacock Theater. Boxing finals are set to be held at the Crypto.com Arena, where artistic gymnastics are being held.

Venice Beach will be the home for the triathlon, and the starting location for the marathon and cycling road courses.

“Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience,” LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a statement. “The 2028 Olympic venue plan invites communities from across the region to celebrate the Games coming to their backyard with the most exciting sports staged at some of the world’s top-tier existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and purpose-built temporary structures.”

Squash will make its Olympic debut at the Universal Studio lot and cricket will be at the fairgrounds in Pomona.

There will be 11 events held in the city of Long Beach – including coastal rowing, sailing, and water polo.

“Long Beach is now confirmed to serve as a premier waterfront venue for the 2028 Games. We are thrilled and honored to have beach volleyball join the list of acclaimed sporting events to be held on our iconic coastline, from sailing to water polo, and we are excited to open our doors to the world and showcase the culture, diversity and spirit of our community,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement.

Soccer preliminary rounds and mountain biking events are still being finalized by LA28.All sports and venues that are confirmed are available at la28.org.

