Duke star Cooper Flagg declares for the NBA draft

(CNN) — Duke star Cooper Flagg has declared for the upcoming NBA draft after one season with the Blue Devils, both he and the school confirmed on social media.

Flagg said in an Instagram post: “Duke has always been a dream for me, but I’m excited to announce that I’ll be entering my name into the 2025 draft.”

Duke basketball posted a succinct message on its social media: “League next. Duke forever. Thank you, Cooper Flagg!!”

Despite entering the college game at just 17, Flagg cemented himself as one of the top players at that level and why he’s thought to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft. He turned 18 in December, about a month after the season started.

Although Duke fell short in their hunt for a men’s national championship title – losing in the Final Four after Houston made a dramatic comeback in the final minutes – Flagg himself impressed, being named first-team All-American and named National Player of the Year in five of the six awards recognized by the NCAA.

In his one season with the Blue Devils, the Maine native played 37 games, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

“Duke fans, my teammates, the brotherhood, everybody that was along for this journey, it was an incredible year, probably the best year of my life and I have so much gratitude and I feel so blessed for all the opportunities I was given,” he said on Instagram.

Flagg, who stands at 6-foot-9-inches and plays both guard and forward, could be a vital asset to any NBA franchise with his combination of height, size and ball handling skills.

His one and only season at Duke displayed his defensive tenacity, guarding both guards and big-men alike. He previously had been a five-star prospect out of Montverde Academy in Florida.

Flagg made college basketball history in Duke’s 70-67 defeat to Houston in the NCAA tournament semifinal. With his 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals, he became the first player, since defensive stats became official in 1986, to lead a team in all five categories in a Final Four game.

“Today’s just the beginning, but I have that brotherhood with me for life,” Flagg said.

The 2025 NBA draft lottery will be held on May 12 where teams that missed the playoffs will find out which picks they have and who will have the opportunity to select Flagg.

