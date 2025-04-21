Celebrating Earth Day: Cleanup efforts and events across the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Earth Day is right around the corner on Tuesday, April 22 – and if you're looking for a way to celebrate the local outdoors, there'll be a range of outdoor events and cleanup efforts across the Pikes Peak region this week to help you give back to nature.

Take a look at some of the free Earth Day events happening across southern Colorado this week:

Three Parks, Three Days

For the fourth year in a row, volunteers can help remove invasive plants, restore trails and help clean up trash across three southern Colorado parks.

This week's "Three Days, Three Parks" clean-up event is organized by the Friends of Peregrine Parks & Open Spaces, Guardians of Palmer Park and the Friends of Ute Valley Park. The clean-up efforts span Blodgett Open Space, Palmer Park and Ute Valley Park on the following days and times:

April 25, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blodgett Open Space

April 26, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Palmer Park

April 27, 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ute Valley Park

Interested volunteers can get more information and sign up to participate here. Those wanting to join the clean-up efforts are advised to wear sturdy outdoor clothes, including durable shoes or boots, eye protection and work gloves.

Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup

On May 3, The Fountain Creek Watershed District is hosting this year's "Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup," a mass cleanup effort where volunteers can register to help clean up more than 20 sites across the Pikes Peak region, including at several city trails and parks.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 3.

Trash bags and safety vests will be provided at each site. Volunteers are asked to wear durable shoes or boots and work gloves. Any participants under the age of 16 must be supervised by an adult.

To register, visit Great American Cleanup - Fountain Creek Watershed District.

Off-Road Trailride Clean-Up

Focus on the Forest and Great Outdoors Adventures (GOA) are asking volunteers to come together on Earth Day for a 3-hour cleanup of Pike National Forest.

Volunteers are asked to either show up in their own off-road vehicle or ride along in a rental to remove trash safely from the forest. Rental cars through GOA will be available at 50% off, and those that bring their own off-roading car can get a free trailhead pass.

Participants are asked to arrive between 1 and 1:30 p.m, with rides taking place from 2-5 p.m. Grilled cheese will also be available from an on-site food truck from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate the wrap of the cleanup.

Register here to reserve a spot. Event organizers say space is limited, and the event is weather-permitting.

Earth Day E-Waste Recycling & Donation Drive

Goodwill of Colorado, in partnership with Dell, is encouraging residents to celebrate Earth Day by donating their old computers, printers and cell phones – a safe option for those looking to get rid of their old electronics. They will also be accepting gently-used clothing and household items.

The event is part of the national Dell Reconnect program, aimed at providing an environmentally responsible way to get rid of e-waste.

The donation drive will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22 at the UCHealth Administrative Center, located at 2420 East Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Drivers can enter the UCHealth parking lot from Pikes Peak Avenue, proceed to the southwest side of the parking lot to drop off their donations, and exit onto Bijou Street.