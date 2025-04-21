Bond to remain the same for alleged Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooter following hearing

By Julia Falcon

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — The 17-year-old who is accused of shooting four students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas last week made his first court appearance on Monday.

Tracy Haynes Jr. is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on six counts of aggravated assault mass shooting. Five charges are for $500,000 and one charge is for $600,000. His total bond is $3.1 million, according to Dallas County court records.

Following a nearly hour-long hearing, the judge decided to keep Haynes’ bond at $3.1 million.

Family members say shooting suspect was subjected to bullying

Haynes’ aunt and two cousins testified in the hearing. His aunt whom he lives with, Cassandra Griffin, said that he told her a group of men planned to kill him the day of the shooting. She said those men are part of a violent gang that was also threatening the family.

One of the cousins who testified, LaCrisha Davis, said he went to another Dallas high school in 2024, where he was subject to bullying by members of the same gang.

Davis said she’s never known Haynes to be violent and that staff at Wilmer-Hutchins haven’t done anything to intervene with the continued bullying.

The timeline of the Dallas school shooting The shooting unfolded in less than two minutes and began when another student let the armed suspect inside through a locked side door, Dallas ISD Police Chief Albert Martinez confirmed Thursday.

According to a detailed timeline shared by Martinez, surveillance video showed Haynes arriving at the school’s north parking lot at 12:56 p.m. Tuesday. Just before 1 p.m., he walked to the west side of the school and waited at a locked door. At exactly 1 p.m., another student opened the door, allowing Haynes inside, Martinez said.

Haynes then walked down the cafeteria hallway and into a hallway, opening fire at a group of students. By 1:03 p.m., he had fled the building and left the campus in a vehicle. The entire incident, Martinez said, lasted less than two minutes.

Several people were hospitalized after the shooting at Wilmer-Hutchins High School in Dallas on April 15, authorities said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, there were a total of five victims – four directly from the shooting and the fifth indirectly impacted by the incident with anxiety-related symptoms.

