CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The start time for the Royal Gorge Easter Sunday Service has been delayed due to inclement weather.

On Sunday, gates will open at 9 a.m. and the service will start at 10 a.m.

The event was previously scheduled to be a sunrise service starting at 6:30 a.m.

For the most up-to-date announcements, visit the Royal Gorge Bridge website.