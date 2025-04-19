Putin declares brief ‘Easter truce’ in war with Ukraine

By Kosta Gak and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a brief “Easter truce” in his war with Ukraine, saying “all hostilities” will pause for a two-day period.

Russian fighting will halt between 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday (11 a.m. ET) and midnight on Monday (5 p.m. Sunday ET), he said.

“We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow our example,” he added.

The truce will help Russia determine how sincere Kyiv is about wanting to reach a ceasefire, Putin said.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine to the move – CNN has approached Kyiv for comment. Russia previously rejected a 30-day truce put forward by the US that Ukraine accepted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

