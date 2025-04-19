2 women say ‘Brickell bums’ stalked and chased them down; public safety meeting scheduled for April 25

By Michael Hudak, Samantha Sosa, Kevin Boulandier

MIAMI (WSVN) — Two women are speaking out about scary encountera they experienced on the streets of Miami’s Brickell section.

The bustling South Florida community, known for its luxury high-rise buildings, is now at the center of crime concerns.

Savanna Guerra and Cindy Hanna took to social media to detail their experience with who they called “Brickell bums” walking around key spots in the city.

“Take pepper spray with you at all times, no matter if it’s sunny, daylight,” said Guerra. “I just got assaulted walking into Brickell Key.”

They said the men stalked them and then chased them down as they were minding their own business.

“He kept waiting for me to come over,” said Hanna. “And the next thing I know, I turn around, and I notice he’s come out from under the scaffolding.”

The women even accuse the men of exposing themselves to them.

“[Even] masturbating,” said Hanna.

Hanna said she was just taking her dog for a walk in broad daylight when the man made his move.

“I noticed a man hiding in the scaffolding by the construction, by the park, and the next thing I know, I turn around and he’s exposed himself,” she said.

By the time she called police, Hannsa said, the “Brickell bum” had already been reported several times by other residents.

One of those residents, Guerra, shared the video she recorded of the man approaching her while she walked over the Brickell Key Bridge.

“Literally chased down the street, and there were a ton of people around, and I was screaming,” she said. “Luckily, they found the guy, and they took him off the street.”

Miami Police confirmed to 7News that they arrested the man, but Guerra said he’s back on the street.

“He’s a significant threat and this has been out for a while now. I’m also posting this because he’s back on the street already. If you encounter him or anyone else and feel unsafe please call 911,” she said.

Area residents have raised red flags about these men.

The Brickell Homeowners Association sent a letter to the City of Miami, its officials and chief of police urging them to address the “surge in public safety incidents.”

In the letter, the association asked for an increased police presence in the area and to monitor pedestrian zones, among other requests.

“The whole situation left me feeling really unsafe and unsettled in my own neighborhood,” said Hanna.

City of Miami Police Commander for Brickell Neighborhood Andres Valdes told 7News the issue boils down to the homeless population and transient people.

He added that while officers cannot arrest their way out of homelessness, they do perform several sweeps every day to monitor the homeless population to keep dangerous or mentally unstable people off the streets.

City Commissioner Damian Pardo has invited several members of the Brickell community to City Hall to discuss this issue of public safety next Friday.

