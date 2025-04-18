What we know about the Dominican nightclub collapse and its victims

By Max Saltman and Angélica Franganillo-Díaz, CNN

(CNN) — More than 230 people, including 17 US citizens, died after the roof of the popular Jet Set nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic’s capital, Santo Domingo, this week in one of the Caribbean country’s deadliest tragedies.

Footage from the scene early Tuesday morning showed how a celebratory event turned into a disaster. Beloved merengue singer Rubby Pérez is first seen serenading the crowd, accompanied by his orchestra.

Moments later, the club’s disco balls begin to sway before the roof suddenly collapses. Screams and crashing sounds can be heard for several seconds before the video cuts out.

The deadly incident claimed the lives of several prominent Dominicans, including at least two former Major League Baseball players and Pérez, sending shockwaves throughout the country as investigators frantically seek its cause.

Here’s what we know:

The search for survivors ends

The collapse killed at least 232 people, Dominican officials said on April 17. At least 17 are US citizens, according to the US State Department.

Dominican Health Minister Víctor Atallah said at least 189 people were injured in the disaster.

“All reasonable possibilities of finding more survivors” had been exhausted,” Dominican emergency authorities said, adding that the focus of their operation is now recovering bodies.

Many who died suffered from traumatic head injuries, according to the health minister.

“Most of the deceased died instantly,” Atallah told local newspaper El Caribe. “Many were sitting; the ceiling fell on their heads and chests.”

Search efforts have also taken a mental toll on rescue workers. “You hear people who are trapped, screaming for help – it’s a bit difficult,” Daniel Heredia, a member of the Dominican Civil Protection Service, told CNN.

At a Thursday press conference, the director of the country’s emergency services wept as he described the scale of the tragedy.

“Today, I conclude the hardest job I’ve ever done in my 20 years of service,” Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Dominican Emergency Operations Center.

For Juan Salas, director of the country’s Civil Defense group, the nightclub was unrecognizable when he arrived on the scene. “What had been a stage of lights, music, and joy took on a different meaning,” Salas told CNN. “It turned gray, lifeless. It became a scene of people screaming on one side, running on the other.”

Family members of victims who spoke to local media outlets described their frustration at the pace of recovery efforts and the pain of being unable to identify their relatives.

“Just as (President Abinader) brought rescuers from Puerto Rico, he should bring more doctors to speed this up,” one woman told Noticias Sin.

Investigation continues

The Jet Set is one of the country’s most high-profile venues, close to the busy El Malecón thoroughfare in the heart of Santo Domingo. Its Monday night events are among its best attended.

Hundreds of people were believed to be in the club when the roof collapsed early Tuesday morning.

Among the survivors is Javier Molleja, who told CNN that he heard a “horrible and immense sound” when the club’s roof caved in. He was with his mother and managed to escape with her. “It was immediate,” Molleja said of the roof collapse. “Everything fell. I mean, absolutely everything.”

The exact cause of the disaster is currently under investigation. On Thursday, the Dominican presidency announced the creation of an investigative commission into the disaster’s exact cause, comprised of “leading experts” from both the Dominican Republic and abroad.

Puerto Rican firefighter Joel Figueroa, whose team is currently assisting Dominican authorities with rescue and recovery operations, speculated that the building may have been unable to carry the weight on its roof.

“We saw concrete slabs in the (nightclub) without rebar, which effects the capability of the building,” said Figueroa, referring to steel bars usually added to concrete to increase its strength under tension.

“It’s amazing how long that roof supported that kind of load. We’re talking about generators, air conditioners. We saw different layers of concrete just on the roof that add more weight. And without rebar, that also affects the building.”

The nightclub was built more than 50 years ago, according to local media reports, and had a capacity to hold up to 500 people.

Aerial footage now shows the venue with a wide, gaping hole in the middle of the building where the audience would have been located during the performance.

Jet Set owner Antonio Espaillat said the club is maintaining “full and transparent” cooperation with authorities responding to the collapse.

“From the very beginning, we have been collaborating fully and transparently with the authorities,” Espaillat said in a statement video posted hours after the accident on the club’s Instagram account.

“We remain in constant communication with (emergency services), as search and rescue efforts continue with emergency teams, volunteers, and personnel from more than 22 institutions.”

Speaking to reporters Thursday, prosecutor Rosalba Ramos said that once the debris is removed at Jet Set “we will begin expert reports in the disaster’s ground zero and contact family members to come to the prosecutor’s office for recovered belongings and other procedures.”

A country mourns

The club often attracts celebrity patrons, and among the dead are numerous notable figures in Dominican culture, sports and politics.

Pérez, the 69-year-old singer who died during his performance, was known as the “Loudest Voice in Merengue.” His daughter Zulinka was also singing with him when the nightclub’s ceiling collapsed.

She told CNN affiliate Univision that her father saved her life. After the collapse, Zulinka said she told Pérez from under the rubble that she couldn’t exert herself because she was recovering from surgery.

Pérez told his daughter, “Okay, stay where your microphone is and I’ll stay where mine is,” Zulinka said.

If he hadn’t consoled her, “I wouldn’t be here,” Zulinka told Univision.

Footage of Pérez’s memorial service at the National Theatre in Santo Domingo on Thursday shows Dominican President Luis Abinader among the mourners. The singer’s trademark hat and sunglasses were placed atop his casket, along with a wreath bearing the message “Always With Us.”

At least two former Major League Baseball players also perished in the disaster. Octavio Dotel, who won the World Series while pitching for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, died en route to the hospital.

Tony Blanco, a former player for the Washington Nationals, was also killed, according to MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred and the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Sports.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi province, also died at the scene, according to Dominican President Luis Abinader.

Almost immediately after the roof caved in, Cruz called President Abinader to alert him of the tragedy even while she was trapped under the rubble, according to First Lady Raquel Arbaje. “The president started mobilizing all the organizations” to send help right after the call, she said.

“We’re grateful to the Dominican authorities,” one man, Ramón, told CNN. He traveled to the Dominican Republic from New Jersey after his 23-year-old niece was killed in the collapse.

On April 10, Abinader extended what was initially a three-day period of mourning for an additional three days.

CNN’s Ana Melgar, Michael Rios, Verónica Calderón, Sophie Tanno, Kylie Atwood and Stefano Pozzebon contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.