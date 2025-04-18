Spokane initiative reserves shelter beds exclusively for first responder transports

By Nick Hawthorne

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) — The City of Spokane and Catholic Charities Eastern Washington have launched a partnership reserving emergency shelter beds specifically for first responders transporting unhoused individuals.

According to the City of Spokane, three beds at the House of Charity will be available between 9 p.m. and midnight exclusively for police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel when they encounter unhoused men willing to accept help.

“By working together with Catholic Charities, we are giving first responders a new tool to connect people with the support they need,” said Mayor Lisa Brown.

First responders will call ahead to confirm bed availability before transport.

Rob McCann, CEO of Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, said the organization is “thrilled to set aside beds” to ensure first responders have resources when encountering individuals needing shelter services.

Fire Chief Julie O’Berg called the partnership “a powerful tool that supports both compassionate care and public safety.”

The initiative is part of Spokane’s broader strategy to address homelessness through coordinated outreach and stabilization.

