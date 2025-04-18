Colorado Springs K9 helps take down felony domestic assault suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A suspect wanted for felony domestic assault is off the streets, thanks to the help of a Colorado Springs K9.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on April 17 at around 4:20 p.m., officers located a suspect wanted for felony domestic violence assault by strangulation and felony kidnapping in the 600 block of East Moreno Street, north of Fountain Boulevard.

But when officers approached the man, who has not yet been publicly identified by police, he ran, jumping a fence into a residential area.

A CSPD K9 officer and his partner, K9 Riggs, were called to assist in the search. After arriving, Riggs quickly led officers to a shed located in a backyard.

An officer then ordered the suspect to exit the shed, warning that a police K9 was with them. The suspect immediately ran out of the shed and tried to climb a nearby fence, but K9 Riggs caught him, biting him on the calf.

The suspect fell to the ground and was arrested without further incident, CSPD said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained during the arrest before being booked into the El Paso County Jail on felony domestic violence charges.



