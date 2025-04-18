Air Force Academy completes investigation into misconduct on men’s soccer team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) is rolling out disciplinary actions after completing an investigation into allegations of misconduct by players on their men's soccer team.

The investigation began in October 2024 when eight players were suspended. USAFA said the allegations were of "physical, unprofessional, and demeaning" misconduct inflicted on other members of the team.

On Wednesday, April 16, the Commandant of Cadets began disciplinary actions on the involved players after "a thorough review of the evidence found." The academy did not disclose how many cadets were involved, or what their exact actions were.

However, the investigation found that the players had breached USAFA's Athletic Code of Conduct, USAFA Academic Director Nathan Pine said.

"Their actions were incompatible with Academy values and expectations," Pine said. "It is imperative that all of our cadet-athletes and staff fully understand and embrace the clear lines between healthy teambuilding activities and unhealthy behaviors."

The academy said further corrective actions are currently under review, but details of the disciplinary actions are covered by the Privacy Act and won't be publicly disclosed.

"We hold our cadets, staff and faculty to the highest standards of conduct," USAFA superintendent Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind said. "We will not tolerate demeaning training or actions at the U.S. Air Force Academy. We expect leaders of character and quality to hold each other accountable and build each other up to exceed our standards."

