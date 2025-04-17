Woman drugged Florida man, stole his $17K Rolex after nightclub encounter

By Vanessa Laurent

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A Delray Beach man says he was drugged and robbed of his $17,000 Rolex watch after meeting a woman outside a downtown nightclub, according to the Delray Beach Police Department.

The incident happened on the night of Sept. 30, 2023. Officers responded to a home on Lee Road, where the victim, Bernard Marshall, told police he had been at Honey Restaurant and Nightclub on East Atlantic Avenue when he and a friend were approached by two women.

According to the police report, one of the women later accompanied Marshall back to his home. Once there, she offered to make them both drinks. Marshall said he noticed his drink looked “cloudier” than hers. He woke up with a sore throat and found his $17K Rolex missing from his wrist.

Marshall told police he believes he was drugged. His home’s Ring camera caught the woman arriving with him around 1:49 a.m., then leaving alone just over an hour later, quietly shutting the door before running off.

Her fingerprints were also used from drinking glasses and soda cans used that night.

With the help of facial recognition software and assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was identified as Sherena Sunshine Wilson, 25, of Georgia.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Facility later confirmed that Marshall’s glass contained Quetiapine, an antipsychotic often used as a sleep aid. Marshall told police he has never used the drug and has none in his home.

Wilson was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with grand theft and violation of the Florida Anti-Tampering Act.

