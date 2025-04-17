Video shows hit-and-run driver slam into teen riding bike on sidewalk

By Amy Powell

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, California (KABC) — A family is calling for justice after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a teenage boy riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in South Los Angeles. Now, the California Highway Patrol is searching for the driver accused of fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run was reported on April 7 at about 3:39 p.m. near Nadeau Street and Croesus Avenue in the Florence-Graham neighborhood.

According to CHP, the driver of a black 2025 BMW was traveling eastbound on Nadeau Street, west of Croesus Avenue, at a speed of 10 to 12 mph. At the same time, the 15-year-old boy was riding his bicycle westbound on the sidewalk on Nadeau Street. That’s when the driver of the BMW suddenly drove up on the curb, knocking the teen and his bike to the ground.

The driver fled eastbound on Nadeau Street without stopping to help, according to CHP.

The teenage cyclist, identified by family as Sebastian Carrillo, suffered minor-to-moderate injuries, including a concussion, and was taken to the hospital by the L.A. Fire Department. His father told Eyewitness News Reporter Amy Powell that he had to get stitches inside his mouth and on his lip.

Sebastian is recovering at home, but his mother says he’s still experiencing concussion symptoms.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment the BMW jumped the curb and slammed into Carrillo.

“Riding his bike on the sidewalk, going home, and he sees this BMW going towards him and hit him, falls over. The car goes probably 10 feet forward. My sons gets up, he has, I don’t know, adrenaline? He gets up, records the car, and you see people from the business just run outside,” Sebastian’s father, Eric Carrillo said. “They shouldn’t be on the road. To me, it was like a hate crime or something. I don’t know what goes through people’s mind to want to run somebody over.”

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash as they search for the driver.

Sebastian told his father he saw three other people inside the car with the driver. Family members hope someone from the vehicle or the driver himself will come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Officer J. Knodel or any other member of the Special Investigations Unit at the CHP South Los Angeles Area office at (424) 551-4000. For after-hours, you can contact the L.A. Communication Center at (323) 259-3200.

