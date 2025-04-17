Minneapolis bans use of THC, cannabis products in city parks, but won’t issue fines

By Pauleen Le

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The use of THC and cannabis products is now banned in Minneapolis parks.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the policy on Wednesday night but stopped short of making it a criminal offense.

That’s the big question that sparked a bit of a debate at times during Wednesday night’s park board meeting.

Smoking and vaping is already banned on parkland, so commissioners agreed to clarify that the policy now extends to cannabis.

What they didn’t agree on is what happens if an individual is caught breaking the rules.

Part of the debate was whether to make the policy an ordinance tied to a petty misdemeanor in which any individual violating it could be punished with a ticket and a fine.

Supporters say the consequences would help keep kids safe and make sure more people complied with the policy.

Others were concerned for people of color and immigrants given the current crackdown on illegal immigration.

“This could be contributing to your point system that gets you deported to a prison camp in El Salvador. This is not inconsequential stuff,” said Minneapolis Parks Board Commissioner Tom Olsen.

“Somebody could drop one of them. A kid picks it up. Next thing you know we’re at the park for a drug overdose on a kid,” said Commissioner Charles Rucker, who is also a Minneapolis firefighter.

Enforcement of the new policy relies on park staff, including police, to tell parkgoers and warn violators to leave the park.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.