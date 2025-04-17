Investigation underway after woman falls, dies at old hydroelectric plant

By Ashley Moss

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Emergency responders in Fort Worth found a woman dead during an early morning investigation near North Main Street on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Fort Worth Police Department said officers were called to an old hydroelectric plant for the call at 447 N. Main Street around 3 a.m.

Early on, first responders said they believed a person fell down a shaft at or near the power plant.

The Fort Worth Fire Department later confirmed that a woman fell at least 50 feet down the shaft to her death early Thursday morning.

A CBS News Texas photographer captured video of the ongoing investigation at the scene and first responders could be seen going in and out of the building throughout the early morning hours.

Officials said the case was handed over to homicide investigators.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, and it was not immediately clear why the woman was in the building at the time of the incident.

