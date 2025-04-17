Florida mother, daughter arrested for allegedly selling human bones

By Michelle Meredith

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Shock does not begin to describe the reaction when folks learned a store in Volusia County got busted for allegedly selling human bones on Facebook Marketplace.

“They were selling them on Facebook Marketplace, that’s insane,” Destinee Brown said.

According to the arrest affidavit, police received a tip that the store, called Wicked Wonderland, was selling human bones via social media.

The detective went online and, sure enough, according to the report, bones available for purchase included two human skull fragments for a total of $90, a human rib for $35, a human vertebrae for $35, and a partial human skull for $600.

According to the Volusia County Examiner’s Office, the bones most likely came from “two different individuals,” one possibly an “adult male.”

“They’re humans, they should be in their own graves, resting peacefully, returning back to the Earth, that’s the cycle of life,” said Ashley Curry, who lives near Wicked Wonderland.

Owned by mother-and-daughter team Ashley Lelesi and Kymberlee Schopper, the website for Wicked Wonderland says they embrace the peculiar, the odd, and misunderstood, with services ranging from taxidermy of small animals to casting spells.

According to the arrest report, when questioned, the daughter said they had been selling human bones for several years, did not know it was illegal, and bought them from private sellers.

The mother told police the bones were used for education, which are legal to sell, but police didn’t buy it.

Mother and daughter are now facing the unusual charge of buying and selling human organs or tissue in Florida.

