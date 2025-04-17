Arrests made after 12 puppies found dead in abandoned cooler in South Carolina

By Zach Rainey

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Two men have been arrested in Greenville County, South Carolina, after a dozen puppies were found dead in a cooler.

On April 6, deputies were contacted by a property owner at 30 North Highway 25 Bypass who reported finding a large spray-painted cooler that was left near the front of the property. Upon opening the cooler, the owner discovered 12 dead puppies inside.

Investigators immediately launched an investigation and, with the assistance of Greenville County Animal Control, began working to identify the suspects.

Through the course of the investigation, footage helped identify a suspect vehicle, ultimately leading investigators to two related suspects. The suspects were identified as 56-year-old Samuel Blease Smith and 32-year-old Brandon Lee Bennefield.

According to investigators, the suspects claimed that they could not care for the animals and chose to abandon the puppies by leaving them in the cooler on the evening of April 5 around 7:30 p.m.

Smith and Bennefield have been charged with 12 counts of abandonment of animals and 12 counts of ill treatment of animals.

The pair remain in the Greenville County Detention Center on $72,000 bonds.

“This case is heartbreaking and highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and the resources available for those who find themselves unable to care for animals,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “We are thankful for the work of our Animal Cruelty Unit and Greenville County Animal Control for swiftly identifying and charging those responsible.”

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that abandoning animals is not only inhumane but also a crime. Anyone needing assistance with pet care or surrendering animals is encouraged to contact Greenville County Animal Control at (864) 467-7595.

