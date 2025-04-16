Theatre muralist reacts to artwork damaged in fire caused by alleged arsonist

By Sydney Ferguson

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — While no injuries were reported in the April 10 fire that occurred next to the Orpheum Theatre, we now know the only recorded casualty was a local artist’s work, and the fire was set intentionally

John Pirtle returned to the Orpheum to survey the damage Tuesday but says he’d already been back the day after the fire. Even before he visited, he saw videos of the fire on Facebook.

“Getting online and seeing some of the live videos, you know, unfortunately, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s really close to where the murals at,’” said Pirtle.

Pirtle’s “Opening Act” mural has been outside the Orpheum Theatre for three years since it was selected from contest submissions to commemorate the theatre’s 100 years standing.

The digital painting depicts live music, performances and movies with the Orpheum at the center.

“It’s just kind of a treat to get to go inside and just kind of appreciate the actual building,” said Pirtle. “I was just trying to kind of incorporate that kind of feeling into the actual piece.”

The fire started Thursday in a pile of building supplies right beside the theatre. The flames warped Pirtle’s name plate and “Opening Act” mural out of shape and some of it is now coming off of the wall.

“It was a bummer. I was disappointed to see that, you know, just hoping that this was going to be up here for years and years,” said Pirtle.

Despite the damage, Pirtle says he’s relieved the image is still intact but sad the situation happened.

It’s still unclear how the fire started, but we now know it was done intentionally.

The Wichita Fire Department says police arrested 33-year-old Jeremy Wycoff in connection with the fire Sunday.

Jail records show Wycoff was booked for arson, aggravated arson, criminal carry of weapons and more.

Pirtle says he’s disappointed about the image, but he’s still able to laugh about it.

“You know, it is what it is. Stuff happens,” said Pirtle. “To be honest, I’m kind of nitpicking my artistic choices.”

Pirtle says his art style has changed since the week he spent creating “Opening Act” in 2022, but he’d be open to creating a new mural. He says it’s unclear if the Orpheum will fix his original work or hire someone new, but either way, he’ll respect the final choice.

“Hopefully, they’ll do something because it’s a great space to have a mural of public art like that,” said Pirtle.

The “Opening Act” muralist says he’s glad people got to enjoy the painting before it was damaged, but just like the show, life goes on.

