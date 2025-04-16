Overnight downtown Colorado Springs road closure allows for new roadway signing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - East Motor Way, between South Tejon Street and Motor City Drive, will close overnight Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. to Thursday, April 17 at 5 a.m. This is part of the Nevada and Tejon St. corridor improvements. The closure will allow crews to install new roadway signing and striping.

Detours in place on Wednesday night:

Westbound East Motor Way traffic should proceed south on South Tejon Street to Brookside Street, then head west to Motor City Drive.

Eastbound East Motor Way traffic should proceed to Woodburn Street, drive south to Brookside Street, then head east to South Tejon Street.

Construction crews will open the road for those who need access to businesses. The traveling public should seek alternate routes.

The schedule is weather-dependent, subject to change.

More information is available at ColoradoSprings.gov/I25Ramps.