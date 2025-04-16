Former Denver resident and Gambian national convicted of torture in U.S. trial

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado jury found a Gambian national named Michael Sang Correa guilty on torture charges for his participation in the torture of numerous victims in West Africa in 2006. This is the first conviction of a non-U.S. citizen on torture charges in a federal district court.

According to evidence presented at trial, Correa, 46, served in an armed unit known as the “Junglers,” which answered to The Gambia’s then-President, Yahya Jammeh. The jury found that, as a Jungler, Correa tortured five victims and targeted these victims based on suspicions that they plotted against Jammeh.

The victims, some of whom traveled from The Gambia for the trial, testified that Correa, along with co-conspirators, beat, stabbed, burned, and electrocuted them. One victim testified that the Junglers suffocated him by putting a plastic bag over the head. Another testified he was electrocuted on his body, including his genitals, hanged upside down and beaten in that position, and stabbed in the shoulder.

According to the Department of Justice, ten years after these crimes, Correa obtained a visa to enter the United States as Jammeh's bodyguard. He remained in the U.S. when Jammeh was ousted and overstayed his visa, residing in Denver, but eventually being placed under arrest by ICE in 2019. He was charged with torture in 2020.

In remarks following the conviction, J. Bishop Grewell, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, said, "Colorado is not a safe haven for torturers. It is not a refuge for sadists. And it is not a home for those who flee justice."

Correa faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each of the five torture counts and the count of conspiracy to commit torture. He will remain in U.S. custody pending his sentencing at a date yet to be determined.