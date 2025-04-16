Como Zoo euthanizes Nyati, gorilla with degenerative brain lesions

By Anthony Bettin

Minnesota (WCCO) — A Twin Cities zoo had to euthanize one of its gorillas this week, despite a yearslong effort to treat the ape’s deteriorating brain.

Nyati, who was born at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in 2017, was humanely euthanized Tuesday after “a final medical assessment that confirmed a significant decline in her quality of life due to long-term neurological complications,” the zoo said.

“Nyati was deeply loved, not just by her care team, but by everyone who came to know her,” said Wes Sims, the zoo’s director of animal care and health. “Her life was shaped by medical challenges, but also by resilience, thoughtful care, and compassion. The decision to let her go was extremely difficult, but it was the most humane option for her.”

In 2020, Nyati was diagnosed with a parasitic infection that, despite successful treatment, caused permanent lesions that continued to depredate her brain.

“Though your body may have slowed you down, that didn’t make you any less fierce,” primate zookeeper Michelle said of Nyati. “I’ll never forget the countless hours I spent with you working on your physical therapy to keep you as strong as possible. You were tired, and that’s okay. I’ll forever be grateful for the role I had in your life. You’ve left a Nyati-sized hole in my heart and I’ll never forget you.”

Nyati’s parents, Schroeder and Alice, lived with her at the zoo, along with other western lowland gorillas Nne, Dara and Arlene. When Schroeder and Alice welcomed their new baby gorilla in 2017, nearly 700 people voted on its name, with Nyati winning out.

The ape’s final days included plenty of outdoor time, according to the zoo.

Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered.

Earlier this month, guests at Como Zoo witnessed the birth of a two-toed sloth.

