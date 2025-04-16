Colorado Springs Police searching for missing 77-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for 77-year-old Coral Binford.

CSPD says Binford was last seen at her nursing home on Tenderfoot Hill Road near the area of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard.

According to CSPD, Binford is a white female, approximately 5 foot 2 inches, 125 pounds, with short hair and blue eyes. Binford may be in a wheelchair with portable oxygen.

If you have seen Ms. Binford, please call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.