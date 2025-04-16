Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Police searching for missing 77-year-old

CSPD
By
Published 4:16 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for 77-year-old Coral Binford.

CSPD says Binford was last seen at her nursing home on Tenderfoot Hill Road near the area of Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard.

According to CSPD, Binford is a white female, approximately 5 foot 2 inches, 125 pounds, with short hair and blue eyes. Binford may be in a wheelchair with portable oxygen.

If you have seen Ms. Binford, please call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content