A Zoom outage prevented thousands of people from joining meetings, using the website

New York (CNN) — Tens of thousands of people likely got a break from their afternoon meetings on Wednesday when Zoom outages prevented users from joining meetings and accessing the website. Disruptions peaked shortly after 3 p.m. ET, and service appeared to be mostly restored roughly two hours later, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.com.

A Zoom spokesperson said the company was aware that “some users are experiencing an outage” in an email to CNN, but did not provide a cause for the issues. At 4:52 p.m. ET, a post from Zoom’s X account said service had been restored.

At its height, Downdetector.com showed more than 60,000 outage reports Wednesday afternoon. By 4:43 p.m., outage reports plummeted to below 10,000 and continued to taper off throughout the afternoon.

The outage was met with a mix of celebration and complaints on social media, with some remote workers cheering the cancellation of their afternoon meetings.

“Shoutout to Zoom for being down when I really didn’t want to go to a 4pm meeting,” one user posted on X.

“Zoom is down. No more work today,” another person quipped.

Zoom is one of the most popular web conferencing tools, having risen to popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to web conferencing, it also offers office team collaboration software.

Earlier Wednesday, the music streaming app Spotify also experienced issues, with some users reporting being unable to stream audio. The issues were resolved by midday Wednesday, according to a post by Spotify on X.

This story has been updated with additional context and developments.

