Tulane University students evacuated from dorm after flooding from burst pipe

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Tulane University students were evacuated from a dorm Sunday night after a water pipe burst, flooding a portion of the building.

According to an email sent to students, around 11 p.m., Tulane University reported that a pipe burst on the ninth floor of Monroe Hall.

Video from a student shows water pouring from the ceiling as students were evacuated from the building.

According to the email about the incident, all students were evacuated and provided overnight accommodations.

The building will remain closed until the fire marshal’s office says it’s safe to reopen, according to the email.

Students who live in the dorm will not be allowed inside, and Tulane police will be securing the building.

Those who live at the dorm will be receiving email updates regarding their housing as well as when they can access the building.

WDSU reached out to Tulane University and received the following statement:

“Dear Tulane Community,

“Last night, at approximately 11 p.m., a water pipe burst on the 9th floor of Monroe Hall on the uptown campus, causing flooding. Emergency teams were immediately on the scene to evaluate the situation. We are actively investigating the cause of this incident.

“Due to the extent of the water leak, everyone in Monroe Hall was evacuated and temporarily relocated for the night.

“Monroe Hall will remain closed until the fire marshal deems it safe for occupancy again. The building is on lockdown, and no one can enter unless necessary and accompanied by someone from the Housing and Residence Life staff. The Tulane Police Department and additional security are also on-site 24/7.

“In the interim, we are identifying alternative housing accommodations for impacted residents. We will share those details today with the individuals directly impacted, along with additional support resources.

“The safety of our community is our number one priority. We are working with emergency officials on a timeline for the building opening and will communicate that information once we have it.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience.”

