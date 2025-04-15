Skip to Content
Man dies while hiking Manitou Incline

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials with Manitou Springs say a 64-year-old man died on Tuesday morning while attempting to climb the Manitou Incline.

Officials say members of the Manitou Springs Fire Department responded a little after 10 a.m. for reports of a man in distress.

When first responders arrived, they said people nearby were already performing CPR. The victim was roughly 150 to 200 steps up the incline, officials said.

While an official cause of death has not been released, city officials sent the following statement:

"Many visitors underestimate the impact of our altitude and rugged conditions, especially in areas like the Incline.  Manitou Springs would like to remind everyone to take the incline slow, stay hydrated and know your personal limits."

