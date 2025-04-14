Skip to Content
Victim survives gunshot to the head

Published 12:02 PM

By Eboni Anderson, Cordaveon Carter

    PEARL, Mississippi (WAPT) — Pearl police are searching for a suspect in a shooting.

According to Pearl Police Chief Nick McLendon, the incident occurred on George Kersh Road.

The victim was found shot in the head, and was transported to UMMC. Officials confirm that the victim is in stable condition.

Our crew on the scene spoke to neighbors who said that the shooting was a result of a dice game.

McLendon confirmed that an illegal dice game happened and evidence indicates that the shooting occurred either during or after that game.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

