Six-year-old fighting cancer shines at fashion show

MONTEREY, California (KSBW) — The American Cancer Society Celebration of Life Fashion Show took place at the Monterey Conference Center Friday, raising money for cancer research and patient services.

All the models on the runway are survivors, making it an emotional event for both the models and their families.

This year, one of the stars of the show was a little girl with a big personality.

The McWherter family, long-time business owners in downtown Salinas, worry about their daughter Addison’s future. Six-year-old Addison was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago.

“It gets scary. We worry that we aren’t going to get those opportunities,” said Addison’s father, David McWherter.

He was referring to the opportunities all parents look forward to: first days of school, high school dances, and walking her down the aisle. These are the things Addison’s family dreams about, but they have to get through cancer first.

Addison is up to the fight. She is as precocious as they come, tough, stubborn, and loves the microphone and the spotlight.

“These are guns. Do you want a ticket to the gun show? Wam!” Addison said.

At six years old and battling cancer, her parents are convinced her ferocious attitude helps her get through the tough times. Addison has always had a big personality, but a couple of years ago, her mom noticed something was off. Addison was tired and had tummy aches all the time, but getting a diagnosis was not easy.

“I’m extremely grateful for the doctor who was finally able to listen to us. Basically said, let’s take those extra steps. As a parent, you know something is not right. You know your kids. A simple stomach ache isn’t always just a simple stomach ache,” said Addison’s mom, Ariana McWherter.

Today, Addison is only about halfway through her treatment, and her mom and dad know there will be challenging days ahead.

So they hold on tight to these moments of laughter and light, one of them being this year’s American Cancer Society Celebration of Life Fashion Show, where Addison is one of the stars.

