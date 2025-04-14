Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Shrimp boat washes ashore without crew, FBFD says

By
Published 12:00 PM

By LeeAnn Huntoon

Click here for updates on this story

    FLAGLER BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A shrimp boat washed ashore in Flagler Beach on Sunday, prompting a search by the Flagler Beach Fire Department and involvement from the Coast Guard and local law enforcement.

At approximately 6:05 p.m. on April 13, FBFD was dispatched to a shrimp boat that had washed ashore in the area of 2480 N. Oceanshore Blvd.

FBFD says they attempted to make vocal contact with the crew of the shrimp boat with no response. A search of the vessel was conducted with no findings of anybody on board.

The United States Coast Guard was contacted and revealed that the crew was accounted for.

The scene was turned over to local law enforcement, who will await the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content