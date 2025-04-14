Jamaican restaurant seriously damaged after car crash set building on fire

By Matthew Cavallo, Brandon Goldner

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Owners of a Jamaican restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia are picking up the pieces after a car plowed into their business and set fire to the building early Monday morning.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the 6000 block of Baltimore Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a car crash and fire. The building, which housed the Caribbean Cuisine restaurant, was heavily damaged and fully on fire by the time firefighters arrived.

Several crews worked for about half an hour to put the blaze under control. The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections was called out to asses the structural integrity of the building, which was deemed unsafe by around 5:30 a.m. The driver involved in the crash wasn’t seriously injured in the collision and remained at the scene following the accident.

The restaurant owners told CBS News Philadelphia that they’ve been in business for 25 years and will need all the help they can get to rebuild and reopen their beloved restaurant.

According to PA511, the area of US Route 13 remains closed in both directions Monday morning between 61st Street and Millick Street as officials investigate and work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

