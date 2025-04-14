‘Breakfast Club’ reunion, star-studded crew in space, the dangers of yawning: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Morgan Severson, CNN

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Star-studded space mission: For the first time since 1963, an all-female flight crew went to space. Pop star Katy Perry and journalist Gayle King were among the six women in Blue Origin’s suborbital space tourism mission that took flight for about 10 minutes.

2️⃣ Workforce worries: Fear of unemployment has jumped to its highest level since the pandemic, according to a new survey. The results from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reflect Americans’ glum outlook under unpredictable federal policies, which have caused uncertainty and recession fears.

3️⃣ ‘Total fear and demoralization’: Monique Lockett, a 25-year veteran of the Social Security Administration, died on the job of a cardiovascular disease that her family believes was exacerbated by the stress and anxiety she was experiencing at work. Current and former federal employees say they are “walking on eggshells” and are depressed after federal layoffs and reorganization.

4️⃣ Resistant remedy: Effective treatments for gonorrhea have been difficult to find due to antimicrobial resistance — until now. A new type of antibiotic for urinary tract infections, called gepotidacin, may also work against the sexually transmitted infection.

5️⃣ Selling solo: After changes to commission practices, some homebuyers and sellers are looking for an alternative to the traditional real estate agent model. One couple in Michigan were a part of the 6% of people who sold their homes without an agent. Here’s how it went.

Watch this

📣 Speaking out: Students and teachers at a flight school founded by the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives following the mid-air collision over the Potomac River.

Top headlines

• White House and El Salvador’s president make clear mistakenly deported man won’t be returned to US

• With billions at risk, Harvard rejects Trump administration’s request for policy changes

• Earthquake brings widespread shaking across Southern California

40

🎬 That’s how many years it took for the stars of the iconic 1980s coming-of-age film “The Breakfast Club” to reunite for the first time.

Check this out

🎨 ️Brushstroke bust: Global sales of art and antiques fell by 12% in 2024, making it the second consecutive year in decline and the third-largest contraction for the global art market. Art Basel and UBS’ annual report on the market said causes for last year’s decline mirrored causes in 2023: “ongoing geopolitical tensions, economic pressures and shifting buying behavior.”

Quotable

🧳 Wander-lost: As Americans plan to take to the skies for the summer vacation season, some are concerned that the current perception of the US due to the Trump administration will make for tricky traveling overseas.

Quiz time

🍦 Which ice cream brand is Cinnabon partnering with for its new store offering a selection of desserts?

﻿A. Baskin-Robbins

B. Blue Bell

C. Carvel

D. Marble Slab

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Looking ahead

🏀 Layup your dreams: The WNBA draft takes place tonight in New York City. Paige Bueckers is expected to be picked No. 1 after rounding out a stellar college career. Check out who else to keep an eye on.

Good vibes

🧸 Bear-y sentimental: Having a few stuffed animals is becoming more common for adults, as brands like Jellycat and Squishmallow surge in popularity. Last year, they made up more than 20% of plush toy sales, with women making up two-thirds of growth for all toy sales.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Cinnabon is partnering with its sister brand Carvel to open “Cinnabon Swirl.” The first location will open in Hillsboro, Oregon, next month.

